Carat appoints Vasim Rakhangi as AVP – Strategy

17 May,2022

By Our Staff

To further strengthen its leadership team, Carat India has appointed Vasim Rakhangi as Associate Vice President – Strategy for North and East.

In his new role, Rakhangi’s core focus will be to spearhead and deliver integrated media strategy to the agency’s existing clients across the regions. He will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

Commenting on the appointment, Kotwani said: “With his extensive experience and passion, Vasim will help our clients stay ahead of the curve, especially as he helps them demystify the complex digital media landscape. One of his focus areas will be, to translate the disruption of video and the future of measurement to the consumers’ dynamically changing needs and, how the role of data, privacy, and technology impact their business. Vasim’s remit in our North market will encompass Phillips Domestic Appliances, Microsoft, Mastercard, Havells, and the DS Group amongst others, as he also works with our local teams to drive growth for both North and East markets.”