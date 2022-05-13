Brand ambassador Tiger Shroff campaigns for APL Apollo Pipes

13 May,2022

By Our Staff

APL Apollo Pipes has launched two new television campaigns featuring its brand ambassador Tiger Shroff. The TVCs, created by Full Moon Productions and directed by Siddharth Anand, emphasise on safety and strength of APL Apollo Pipes and APL Apollo Water Tanks, highlighting its tagline, ‘Never Cracks Under Pressure’.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sameer Gupta, Managing Director, Apollo Pipes Limited said: “Apollo Pipes, over the years, has established itself as a leading quality-driven piping company moving from strength to strength in terms of customer satisfaction. The brand has seen a significant amount of business growth after onboarding Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador. The actor’s strength and flexibility resonate the best with the brand. Our next step for this association was to create a focused storyline that springs from the brand philosophy of ‘Never Cracks Under Pressure’ to engage with the audience in a quirky and intriguing way. We look forward to accomplishing major milestones in our journey, together.”