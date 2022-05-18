Big FM elevates Sunil Kumaran as COO

17 May,2022

By Our Staff

Big FM, the radio network, has recently announced the elevation of Sunil Kumaran as Chief Operating Officer. Kumaran will spearhead revenue (Sales, Sales Support, Revenue Maximisation, Account Planning) and technical functions besides continuing his current responsibility of brand (Programming, Marketing and Solutions) and boosting digital growth of the network.

Speaking about his new role, Kumaran said: “We are going through a transformative time in our journey at Big. Tapping into our strengths, we have embarked on an aggressive growth plan to leverage the opportunities presented by the fast evolving digital landscape. I am happy to move into this role where I get to work with a top-of-the-line cross functional team, to drive this evolution and growth.”

Added Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited: “Sunil is a proven leader and we aim to leverage every ounce of his superpowers as a revenue, product, content, and marketing visionary to write Big FM’s success story. His remarkable brand commitment, together with strategic vision, navigating through changing industry dynamics, constant client/listener focus, leading teams and setting them up for success and understanding of how we come together at Big FM to execute against opportunities in a collaborative way will open up avenues for Big FM to create newer milestones. Here is wishing Sunil all the very best in his new assignment. I am confident in the commitment and the ability of our teams to rise to this challenge and script the biggest comeback story of the post-Covid era.”