BharatPe launches marketing campaign for Postpe

18 May,2022

By Our Staff

BharatPe, the fintech company, has announced the rollout of its latest 360-degree marketing campaign to promote its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product- Postpe. Conceptualised in line with the theme ‘De Dena Aaram Se’, the campaign is designed to create awareness about the various use-cases of Postpe around interoperability and instant approvals.

Speaking on the launch of this new campaign, Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, BharatPe, said: “Consumer credit in India is highly underpenetrated, and limited to very few categories. It, thus, becomes important for us to evangelize the category and educate consumers on why they should switch to ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ and bid adieu to traditional payment modes like credit cards. With this aim, we have launched this film to drive category adoption as well as enable growth for our product.”