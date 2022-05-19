Today's Top Stories
- Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das | Many global brands are employing TikTok for their campaigns to go viral. Like Sprite recently. Given the TikTok ban, is India Inc missing on an opportunity. Yes, there are homegrown short format players now, but not in the same league?
- Demand of over 1.5 lakh in roles in 5G, Cloud Computing, AI & Big Data Analytics etc in 2022-23
- BCW India & Whitekettle Consulting launch CSP+
- BBC Media Action’s Navrangi returns in second series
- Laqshya launches ‘NewsCoverage.in’
- Disability Inclusion: Should the media practise and propagate accessibility?
- Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani to endorse Finolex Cables
- Rajkumar Rao to promote Lendingkart as brand amb
- TBWA\India creates campaign for JSW Paints
