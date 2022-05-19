BCW India & Whitekettle Consulting launch CSP+

19 May,2022

By Our Staff

 

BCW India Group, the WPP-owned communications group and WhiteKettle Consulting, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) firms that partners corporate, civil society and government to create sustainable social development and CSR interventions, has announced the launch of CSP+, a new offering to help companies in India lead with purpose.

 

CSP+ will help organizations integrate their brand purpose into their DNA and deliver on it, including through management, impact measurement and stakeholder engagement to build stronger purpose-focused equity. This offering will leverage research, data analytics, creativity and innovation to deliver impact for clients across their stakeholder audiences.

 

“Organizations today need to create long-term values and profitability through engagement with all stakeholders,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group. “Purpose helps align an organisation’s values and strategy to a shared vision. With CSP+, we give our clients a framework to move people with their purpose and encourage them to think differently, feel deeply and act with urgency.”

 

Added Rama Iyer, Founder, WhiteKettle: “Purpose goes beyond the mandated two percent CSR spends. It spans and unites all of the stakeholders of a company. The CSP+ framework supports organisations with strategies and interventions no matter where they are in their purpose journey, whether they are just starting out or looking to scale up their impact.”

 

