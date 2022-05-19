BBC Media Action’s Navrangi returns in second series

19 May,2022

By Our Staff

BBC Media Action is launching Life Navrangi – a seven-episode web dramedy on faecal sludge management (FSM) on YouTube. Life Navrangi is the second season in the Navrangi series, a follow up to the 26-episode television drama ‘Navrangi Re!’ (Nine to a Shade), that was broadcast by Viacom18 on three of its channels and OTT platforms in 2019. Both series have been supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Said Archna Vyas, Deputy Director, Policy Advocacy Communications, and Behavioural Insights, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India: “Faecal Sludge Management and its impact on one’s health and environment features very low in people’s awareness and hence consideration, so there exists limited demand for emptying/desludging services and limited responsibility to build appropriate containment systems at a household level. Through Life Navrangi, our ultimate goal is to drive action towards safe sanitation behaviours, using the power of storytelling through edutainment, and leveraging the reach and targeting of digital media. At the Gates Foundation, we have been committed to supporting India in its journey towards safe and sustainable sanitation, and we are excited about this partnership with BBC Media Action to shape consumer demand and deliver social impact towards a healthier future.

Added Radharani Mitra, Global Creative Advisor, BBC Media Action: “We realised we needed to capitalize on the power of storytelling to enhance message delivery when it came to FSM. It is a result of our continued effort to make the invisible, visible and increase the risk perception around the issue of faecal sludge management (FSM) and contamination of water. The series reflects small town India’s conservative values, dreams of wealth and success – limitations notwithstanding, and a determination to live on their own terms. The plot points in the story are about owning one’s dream home, making a mark in one’s profession, the true meaning of ‘being smart’, dealing with debt and a marriage threatening to fall apart. Our narrative breaks gender stereotypes and includes characters from different socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. Correct FSM services become a metaphor for a more organised way of living, managing resources and relationships, and achieving one’s goals.”