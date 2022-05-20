As Ad Dollars Move to Connected TV, Fraud Schemes Spike 70% Globally: DoubleVerify report

20 May,2022

By Our Staff

DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, released its 2022 Global Insights Report, analysing media quality and performance trends from more than one trillion impressions delivered across over 2,100 brands in 80 markets. This fifth-year anniversary report explores how far the industry has come since 2017.

“The good news is that verification is working,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “DV’s first-ever Global Insights Report, published in 2017, reported display viewable rates at 52% and video viewable rates at 59%. Now, they are near or above 70%. Additionally, we saw brand safety violations decrease for the second year in a row, while the number of fraud schemes we were able to protect our clients from increased. Based on our stats, it is clear that verification technology is making the internet stronger, safer, and more secure.”

The report provides a market-by-market analysis for North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC across video and display impressions measured year-over-year (YoY) from January-December 2021, including desktop and mobile web, mobile app, and connected TV (CTV).

For APAC/India specifically, key findings include:

(Country-specific statistics can be found in the full 2022 Global Insights Report)

• APAC has the lowest post-bid fraud rate (1%). This does not mean that fraud is not present in APAC, just that pre-bid controls are likely eliminating fraud before it can be processed for post-bid blocking or monitoring.

• India: Ad fraud rates in India decrease by 5% YoY and are now at 0.5%.

• Substantial improvements in brand suitability and viewability over the past year as the growing impact of their commitment to quality and media verification was realized. APAC is closely trailing North America in this aspect.

» Brand suitability violations in the region declined by 31% Y-o-Y and are now at 6.9%.

» India: Brand suitability violations in India declined by 38% Y-o-Y and are now at 6.5%.

» APAC achieved this drop in violations after the top advertisers in the region cleaned up their keyword lists and began using Authentic Brand Suitability targeting

• Large brands in the region also focused heavily on viewability and it paid off; with a 17% increase in video viewability in the region.

» APAC has the highest video viewability, with room for improvement for display viewability (which is five percentage points away from the IAB recommended threshold of 70%)

• DV monitors relatively more ads on mobile apps in APAC compared to other regions.

» When compared against desktop, mobile app, and mobile web, the app’s display and video viewable rate ranked the highest (72.5% and 77.4% respectively), with brand suitability violation rate ranking the lowest (4.4%).

Added Jordan Khoo, Managing Director, DoubleVerify APAC: “The APAC region has made great strides in reducing post-bid fraud and substantial improvements in both brand suitability and viewability in the last year. This highlights the impact created by our commitment to quality and media verification in the region.”

Said Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales – India, DoubleVerify: “Over the last few years, the issues of viewability, ad fraud, and brand safety have only grown more complex in India’s digital advertising ecosystem. However, marketers and advertisers today are more informed and demand accountability. They understand the underlying challenges and look at all components of digital media quality when evaluating their digital buys. Hence, the growing adoption of ad verification is no longer at a nascent stage in India, and the GIR 2022 highlights the same. As digital ad spending grows here in the country, the advertising ecosystem will have to come together to build a secure and transparent environment and ensure media quality across channels.” He further added.

For the full 2022 Global Insights Report, visit: https://doubleverify.com/2022-global-insights-report/