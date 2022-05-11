Applause reinforces leadership team

11 May,2022

By Our Staff

Applause Entertainment, a venture of the Aditya Birla group, has announced key organisational realignments in its senior leadership team. To further expand its content ecosystem, the content studio strengthens its core team with newer roles and responsibilities. Deepak Segal (Head – Content) will now be leading charge across all Content Verticals as the Chief Creative Officer. Prasoon Garg (GM & Business Head), will now consolidate all Business, Commercial and Revenue functions under him as the Chief Business Officer.

On these recent promotions, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said: “Deepak, Prasoon, Priya and Devnidhi have been an integral part of Applause since its inception, sharing the same vision of growing and scaling the content business to greater heights. With newer roles at Business, Creative and Marketing, and with the support of a diverse team of colleagues who share a common passion for creative excellence, we look forward to expand our content hub & spoke model with ambitious, audacious and disruptive stories from all over the world.”