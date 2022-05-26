Activision Blizzard Media partners with Tyroo to enter India

25 May,2022

By Our Staff

Tyroo Technologies, an Asia-Pacific adtech platform, announces partnership with Activision Blizzard Media to bring its programmatic advertising inventory to India. This partnership will open up opportunities for brands across regions to utilize in-gaming advertising and connect with players in a fan-first integrated advertising experience across mobile gaming.

Said Akshay Mathur, Chief Revenue Officer, Tyroo Technologies: “Gaming as an industry is growing at an exponential rate. It’s set to become the next entertainment hub and entry point into the metaverse; this has consequently bumped up the growth of users and revenue per user across emerging markets. Brand’s need to focus on gaming platforms to capture immersive and quality audiences. We know that brands are looking to acquire engaged audiences and players are responsive to advertising efforts by brands.”

Added Alex Kinzig, Director of Demand Partnerships at Activision Blizzard Media: “We are excited to work with Tyroo as our preferred partner to drive value into the in-game advertising ecosystem for Activision Blizzard Media. Tyroo has incredible experience and understand our player-first ad formats well.”