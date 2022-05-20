AC launches a multi-city campaign across South

20 May,2022

By Our Staff

Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air conditioning India Ltd. has launched a multi-city OOH campaign across South India at the beginning of summer season. The campaign has been executed by Connect OOH in formats like hoardings, BQS, unipoles, etc at vantage points across the cities of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Said Nilesh Shah, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Business Planning, Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.: “We are very excited to launch Hitachi AC campaign with innovative and smart features that can cater to the need of customers from having fresh air with our innovative FrostWash technology to a smart wi-fi enabled airCloud Home. With our unique “air Technology”, Hitachi’s Inverter split air conditioner can provide silent, odour- free, clean, fresh & surround air and thus offers most convenient and comfortable environment to our customers.”

Added Anjum Tanwar, Executive Vice President and National Head, Connect OOH: “This campaign suggests the consumer first approach taken by Hitachi and it can be intelligently delivered on traditional outdoor properties when combined with the right operational expertise”.