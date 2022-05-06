Aamir Khan stars for Vedantu TVC

05 May,2022

By Our Staff

Vedantu, an online learning player, has launched a brand campaign to launch its Ai-Live augmented interactive technology, featuring actor Aamir Khan.

Speaking about the campaign, Nikhil Rungta, Chief Growth Officer, Vedantu, said: “Vedantu has always been a student first and has created products that will help provide quality education and access to top teachers to every student across India. The objective of our latest campaign is to showcase how every child can now learn from the most inspiring Master Teachers and best-in-class live interactive features like real-time doubt solving, quizzes, leaderboards, and many more at an extremely affordable price point of just Rs 5000 per annum. We believe that this will be an important step towards bridging the learning gap and thereby creating impact

at scale.”