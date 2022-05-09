9X Media strengthens adsales team

10 May,2022

By Our Staff

 

Music network 9X Media Pvt. Ltd has announced the elevation of Deepali Oroskar and Nihal Ghosh to Senior Vice President of Ad Sales. They will report to Punit Pandey  Chief Business Officer, 9X Media.

 

Commenting on this development  Pandey said: “Deepali and Nihal have both been with the organisation for over a decade and have consistently proven their mettle. They have lead the ad sales teams to achieve better revenue targets and have performed extremely well. In their new roles, I am confident that they will achieve much success, steering the Network towards the next phase of growth.”

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.