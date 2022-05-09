9X Media strengthens adsales team

10 May,2022

By Our Staff

Music network 9X Media Pvt. Ltd has announced the elevation of Deepali Oroskar and Nihal Ghosh to Senior Vice President of Ad Sales. They will report to Punit Pandey Chief Business Officer, 9X Media.

Commenting on this development Pandey said: “Deepali and Nihal have both been with the organisation for over a decade and have consistently proven their mettle. They have lead the ad sales teams to achieve better revenue targets and have performed extremely well. In their new roles, I am confident that they will achieve much success, steering the Network towards the next phase of growth.”