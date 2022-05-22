22feet Tribal Worldwide wins digital duties for Porter logistics

16 May,2022

By Our Staff

Porter, the intracity transportation and logistics company, has awarded its digital mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch.

Said Mohit Rathi, AVP, Growth & Marketing, Porter: “Porter is built on the promise of quality, accessibility and affordability of the service. We plan to carry these values into our next phase of growth. We are excited to bring in 22feet Tribal Worldwide to lead our digital communication as we continue to transform the logistics space.”

Added Ken Sekhar, EVP & National Head of Business, 22feet Tribal Worldwide: “Porter has been on an incredible journey of growth since its inception. It has revolutionised the logistics category in the country and helped several small businesses thrive in the new normal. The brand has bigger ambitions now as it looks to cement its top spot in the market, and we are excited to partner with them in this mission. I’m sure we will create a beautiful story together.