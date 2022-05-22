22feet Tribal Worldwide appoints Vishnu Srivatsav as NCD

23 May,2022

By Our Staff

22feet Tribal Worldwide has announced the appointment of Vishnu Srivatsav as National Creative Director. Prior to this, he was Creative Head of DDB Mudra’s South office. Srivatsav will take over from Debashish Ghosh, the former NCD at 22feet Tribal Worldwide, and will continue to report to Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group.

Said Mathew: “Vishnu has been a great partner to the organisation in our pursuit of creative excellence. He recently led our South office to one of our best years creatively. I look forward to him taking this momentum and his infectious energy into the exciting opportunity at 22feet.”

Added Preetham Venkky, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide: “Vishnu has always been a huge source of inspiration for the creative team at 22feet. His grasp on culture, specifically internet culture, is arguably the best in the country, and established through his work over the years. We are super excited to have him come aboard, to inspire, shape and establish the culture of excellent creative work for our clients.”