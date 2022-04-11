Zelenskyy interview sees R. digital viewership leapfrog

11 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Republic Media Network reports significant traction of its exclusive interview with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy las tweek

The 60-minute interview conducted virually “has propelled crucial global conversations on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war,” reports the network. On digital, the interview, the network claims, received 600 million estimated impressions within the first 24 hours. Within minutes of the first playout of the live interview of President Zelenskyy to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the interview was trending across India, added a release.

According to a communique, on Youtube, the interview garnered over 20 million impressions in the first day of playout. On YouTube, the interview got over 2.61 million views in less than 20 hours.

Notes a communique: “With four full playouts over the weekend, and an unstoppable on-going virality on social media, new digital records will continue to be set by Asia’s largest news network, the Republic Media Network.”

Editor’s Note: Digital viewership doesn’t have any universally accepted third-party credible measurement tools, and even if some good ones exist, there are many reports of these being inorganically boosted. Consequently, MxMIndia, as a policy, does not report on digital measurement claims. However, when we do report on viewership spikes, we are convinced that there was a increase in viewership. However, we wish to assert that the numbers have not been verified by us or a third-party, so we urge our readers to base their decision by verifying these.