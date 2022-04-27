Zee appoints Mahesh Pratap Singh as Head of Investor Relations

27 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has appointed Mahesh Pratap Singh to head Investor Relations, spearheading the engagement with the investor and analyst community.

 

In this role, Singh will report into Ronit Gupta. President-Finance & Investor Relations, Zee, and will be based in Mumbai.

 

