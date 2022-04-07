Yellophant Digital wins Oxemberg mandate

By Our Staff

Yellophant Digital marketing agency has won the digital mandate for Oxemberg, a men’s fashion clothing brand from the Siyaram group. The agency will be responsible for social media marketing and website planning as part of its digital duties.

Said Prashant Awasthi, Marketing Head – Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd: “I’m looking forward to working with the Yellophant team. We were most impressed by the vision they had for our brand. They are masters of their craft and know how to make brands stand out from the rest. We are thrilled to kickstart the project and our entire team is looking forward to a successful collaboration with Yellophant Digital.”

Added Preksha Seth, Co-Founder, Yellophant Digital: “We’re glad to have a clothing brand as big as Oxemberg onboard. Coming from the Siyaram group of family, our team is more than pumped to get started and work with the Oxemberg team. The enthusiastic response from the entire Oxemberg team during our pitch gave me an insight that this partnership will bear fruit in the coming months, and we are excited to put our strategy into action and create something exciting across all platforms.”