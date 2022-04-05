Wunderman Thompson campaigns for Water Kingdom

04 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Water Kingdom has opened its doors for the general public once again, with the ‘Paani pe sabka haq hai’ campaign. The 360° campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

Talking about the campaign, Hanoz Mogrelia, Senior VP & Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said: “Summer is here. Water Kingdom is reopening after two years. The pandemic is at an end. Masks are not compulsory from tomorrow. Our line Paani pe sabka haq hai rings true in every sense.”

Added Paresh Mishra, President – Business Development at the entertainment park company: “We are taking utmost care of all our customers and staff after coming out of Covid19. Our water is hygienically cleaned throughout the day, and all Covid related precautions are maintained, our partners at Wunderman Thompson has created a wonderful campaign welcoming guests back to the water park, we were particularly happy with the theme – ‘Paani pe sabka haq hai’. ”