Whitepixel & GapBox bag sales mandate of Sidharth TV

01 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Odia GEC Sidharth TV has mandated Whitepixel and GapBox to handle its sales operations. Founded by Namita Agrawalla and Sitaram Agrawalla, Sidharth TV has four channels: Sidharth TV (GEC), Sidharth Bhakti (Devotional) Sidharth Gold (Movie), Jay Jaganath (Niche channel on Lord Jaganath).

Talking about the mandate, Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra, Head-Operations ( Sidharth TV Network), said: “We have been in the field of creating artistic and engaging content for the Odia audiences for nearly four decades now. We had earlier established Sarthak TV which became a household name and was later acquired by Zee TV. We have also built a strong presence in the digital entertainment field with 23 YouTube channels across devotion, music, entertainment, and other popular verticals with combined followership of 22 million subscribers. With Sidharth TV, Sidharth Gold, and Sidharth Bhakti, we are aiming to bring the best in entertainment, cinema, and devotional content to Odia viewers. We have entrusted our sales duties to Whitepixel and GapBox and look forward to using their expertise.”

Added George Kuriakose, Co-founder, of Whitepixel: “Sidharth TV is a prestigious name in the Odia entertainment sector. With visionaries such as Namita Agrawalla and Sitaram Agrawalla at the helm, the brand is going to be a market leader in the years to come. It is a matter of great pleasure and delight for Whitepixel to partner with Sidharth TV and expand the platform’s brand outreach among audiences within Odisha and outside.”

Added Srinivas, Founder, GapBox: “As India’s leading branded content/Infomercial (DRTV) agency, we have been successful in establishing links between brands and communities. We believe in building modern brands that foster the rich cultural heritage. This is where Sidharth TV comes across as a perfect partner. They have built a network that has Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, practices and devotional depth at its core. The network also caters to all popular entertainment genres in vogue among the audience today. It is a joy to work with such a valued brand and bring about a transformation in Odia language entertainment industry, and we look forward to a long-term association with them.”