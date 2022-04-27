VistaPrint digital printing unveils new ad

27 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

VistaPrint digital printing, an online customization company, has launched an ad campaign, ‘Mera Naam, Meri Shaan’ (My Name My Pride) to help strengthen the business-customer relationship.

Said Bharath Sastry, CEO of VistaPrint India: “When a small business is appreciated by its customers, when an owner has created a legacy, when an entrepreneur is just starting up full of hope, when any individual just wants to create and display an identity, there is a sense of pride. We are attempting to celebrate this emotion”

Added Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways Consulting, who has created the ad.”Besides monetary benefits, for an entrepreneur or an owner an important outcome of running a business is establishing their identity and the respect that comes from doing so. The film we have created aims to capture this feeling that Vistaprint understands very well and provides services that bring it alive.”