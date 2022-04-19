VIP bags unveils new collection for wedding season

19 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

VIP Bags has rolled out a new campaign to highlight its all-new wedding collection of travel bags. The campaign features actor Vani Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

Said Praful Gupta, Vice-President, Marketing, VIP Industries Limited: “With the wedding season upon us, while touching upon the ceremonial aspects of the occasion, we at VIP Bags wanted to stand for something real and more meaningful with this campaign. The message in the TVC reverberates with the inner voice of every woman in the present-day empowered world. As a brand with great legacy, we’ve always been the first choice for travel bags over the years and with this messaging, it also showcases our progressive and forward thinking. We roped in Vaani Kapoor for this campaign keeping in mind her ambitious & free-thinking youth appeal. She certainly resonates with the audiences with her natural charm and traditional, yet modern approach. We’re confident this campaign will touch the hearts of millions.”