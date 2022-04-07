Vicky Kaushal to promote Pearson Education

06 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Pearson, a British multinational publishing and education company, has amped up its consumer marketing as part of the India growth strategy. It unveiled its first and all-new digital brand film on the core theme of Preparation. Actor Vicky Kaushal has been roped in as its brand ambassador. The brand film is conceptualised by creative agency Bang In the Middle (BITM).

Said Siddharth Banerjee, Managing Director- India & Asia, Pearson: “Today, Pearson is in the middle of significant business transformation with a vision to become a digital first, direct-to-consumer brand and build a holistic education ecosystem in India. As we evolve our growth strategy to further sharpen our focus as a consumer-centric company, we want to build more meaningful and personal brand relationships with our audiences. We are working to ensure that consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Whether they’re aiming for higher studies or better careers in the future, we know that Indian learners today demand a world-class learning experience to accelerate their career pathways. Therefore, through our rich, credible, and personalized content, we are fueling their dreams and helping them #PrepareWell at every learning touchpoint throughout their lives.”