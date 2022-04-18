Value 360 Communications bags PR mandate of Shadowfax Technologies

18 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Shadowfax Technologies has appointed Value 360 Communications as its PR and brand communications partner. The agency will be responsible for planning and managing all PR-related activities for Shadowfax Technologies.

Said Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director of Value 360 Communications: “We are delighted that a rapidly growing, innovative platform like Shadowfax, which is transforming the hyperlocal and last-mile delivery segments across India, has chosen us to spearhead their brand and communications strategy. Working with a brand like Shadowfax, founded by a dynamic team of young, vibrant IIT Delhi graduates, will further add to our expansive logistics and mobility repertoire. We look forward to creating impactful, one-of-a-kind campaigns and delivering tangible results to help Shadowfax expand its reach and grow.”

Added Pawan Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer of Shadowfax: “Value 360 has established itself as one of the leaders in the communications space by creating compelling brand narratives and devising unique, effective strategies. The agency has an in-depth understanding of the logistics space, and we have complete faith in its capabilities. More than a communications partner, we view Value 360 as an extension of our in-house communications team and are confident that this will be a value-add to our brand.”