Upstox trading platform launches campaign

01 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Upstox, an online stock trading platform, has launched its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, ‘Own Your Future’.

Said Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder, Upstox: “The campaign ‘Own Your Future’ intends to encourage more Indians to participate in the equity market and make the right investment choices through Upstox. Young Indians today understand the value of owning assets and building a portfolio, via owning shares in companies. There’s a huge rise in startup culture and they understand that even if everyone cannot be an entrepreneur, you can still own a share of a company, and participate in its long term upside. Just like IPL has redefined cricket, Upstox aims to redefine investments for its customers. We have grown 3X year-on-year and expect a similar growth trajectory this year as well. We are positive that this campaign will help drive a culture of equity investment in India, as well as encourage more Indians to take charge of their financial future.”