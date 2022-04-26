UNI introduces news agency in Bengali

26 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

United News of India (UNI), the multilingual news agency, has introduced a news service in Bengali. ‘UNI Bangla’ commenced its journey as the first full-fledged Bengali news agency.

Said Ajay Kaul, Editor-in-Chief of UNI of the Bengali service: “I am very excited about the launch of UNI Service in the Bengali language. This adds to the bouquet of UNI’s Services, which are already in operation in English, Hindi, Urdu and Kannada languages. We have deliberately chosen Bangla News Service as our new venture considering the richness and historic importance of this sweet language. I am confident that this news service will be beneficial for the Bengali media outlets and the Bengali readers. We intend to continue to expand our multilingual footprint.”