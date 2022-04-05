TVS Eurogrip tilts towards Vector Brand Sol

05 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

TVS Eurogrip, manufacturers and exporters of two and three-wheeler tyres, has awarded its Brand & Communications mandate to Mumbai based Brand & Communications consultancy, Vector Brand Solutions.

Said Madhavan P, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing TVS Srichakra: “The journey since the launch of our brand TVS Eurogrip has been an exciting one. On the distribution front, we have been steadily penetrating and growing market share. In collaboration with our Europe product development centre, we now have best-in-category range of quality tyres that cater to the needs of the new age millennial rider. We have already successfully worked with the team at Vector to create a differentiated brand communication and we are excited to turn this into a long-term partnership. Team Vector’s all-round capabilities fit well with our value of delivering consistent high performance. With our new partnership with IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in place to catapult our brand salience, we look forward to partner with Vector on strengthening brand.”

Added Joseph (Joe) George, Founder & CMD, Vector Brand Solutions: “Our working relationship with the team at TVS Eurogrip has been spectacular and we are thrilled to now work with them long term – building the brand, and growing the business. We passionately believe in TVS Eurogrip’s desire to become the market leader in terms of both performance and experience; and we will bring to bear all that we have, to fulfil their rightful ambition, which hereon is ours too.”