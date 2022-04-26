Times Prime unveils campaign with Mithila Palkar

26 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Times Prime, the lifestyle membership programme from The Times of India group, has partnered with actor Mithila Palkar of Little Things and Karwaan fame for its More Every Moment Campaign. The campaign aims to spread the message of living a good life among India’s digital native modern consumers.

Announcing the launch, Harshita Singh, Business Head at Times Prime said: “Times Prime is disrupting the digital subscription market with its innovative offerings. The new campaign created with Wondrlab and Mithila Palkar will resonate with users and connect them with the brand and its promise. Mithila is the perfect fit for Times Prime’s appeal. Our digital native young user base and potential subscribers can relate to her persona and the characters that she has played across web series, mainstream films, and TVCs. This association lends well not just to our brand but also to our More Every Moment campaign.”