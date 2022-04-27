Times Now Navbharat rolls out new marketing campaign

27 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Times Now Navbharat has launched a new marketing campaign called Dekhega Navbharat, Jeetega Bharat. It is A 100-day long nationwide consumer campaign has been unveiled with over 40,000 spots across channels.

Said MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network: “The first two weeks unrolled viewership data indicates that we have already achieved our first phase ranking target and broken into the A-set of HNCs. The best news is that our TSV performance is on target. We have ensured that our Distribution is the best in class with highest penetration and best locations in the EPGs across platforms giving Times Now Navbharat the highest OTS in the genre. The “Dekhega Navbharat, Jeetega Bharat” campaign is one of the biggest multimedia campaigns across categories and we are confident that we will see our Reach numbers go to capacity taking us to our final target.