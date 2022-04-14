Tilt & Vector join Swirl

13 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Tilt and Vector brand and communication consultancies have joined forces with Swirl, the live commerce solutions platform company.

Said Joseph ( Joe ) George, Founder & CMD, Tilt and Vector: “We are continuously looking to help our clients innovate and redefine their customer experiences. With the explosion of lesser known but ambitious D2C brands, live commerce is a rapid and cost effective way to drive shopper engagement and confidence. We are excited to partner with Swirl and design solutions that give these marketers this advantage.”

Added Kaizad Hansotia, Founder & C.E.O, Swirl: “Swirl provides a plug-and-play Video Commerce SaaS platform with abilities for one-to-many and one-to-one live shopping. In addition, brands can easily create video conversion workflows, notify customers with a single-click link that requires no app downloads, and engage with customers through an immersive shopping experience. Tilt and Vector make for formidable brand and communication partners for us to collaborate with, given their stellar record on several top brands in India in such quick time.”