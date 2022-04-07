Tilt creates campaign for Licious

By Our Staff

Licious, the online seafood and meat shop, rolls out its latest brand campaign. Developed by Tilt Brand Solutions, the ad celebrates the idea of being a good host and preparing scrumptious food.

Notes a communique: "The brand campaign celebrates the idea of being a good host and preparing scrumptious food for your friends than using 'convenience' as an excuse to order from outside."