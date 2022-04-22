Three Omnicom agencies to host Portfolio Night 2022

22 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Three Omnicom agencies – BBDO India, DDB Mundra Group and TBWA\India – will be co-hosts for The One Club for Creativity’s global in-person Portfolio Night 2022 in Mumbai on June 2. In addition, the agencies will co-host an online Pan-India Portfolio Night on June 1 for those outside of Mumbai.

Established in 2003, Portfolio Night has long been recognised as the world’s largest advertising portfolio review programme. This fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment takes place in cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry.

Said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity: “Portfolio Night is a unique global event that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies and creative directors to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors and technologists. We are very grateful to BBDO India, DDB Mundra Group and TBWA\India for working together to make this important global event possible in person in Mumbai and virtually for all of India.”