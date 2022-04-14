Thomas Cook rolls out leadership campaign in forex space

14 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Thomas Cook Group, global travel company, has launched a campaign to reinforce the company’s leadership position in the foreign exchange space.

Notes a communique: With a clear intent to leverage the opportunity of India’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem and drive scale and speed, Thomas Cook India’s Forex business embarked on a journey of digitalisation pre-pandemic; and leveraged the lockdown to accelerate its digital transformation. The Forex business pivoted to enhanced digital models to deliver on the imperatives of contactless and safe transactions: launched the Virtual Forex Branch equipping its teams with VPN telephony/auto-diallers to stay connected and assist customers from the safety of their homes; the innovative FXMate digital tool to support B2B partners with virtual Foreign Exchange services; online remittances and card top-ups that proved invaluable for students stranded overseas with quick/seamless and secure transactions.

Today, the Company’s unique Omnichannel model empowers customers with choice and convenience: simple, secure and quick bookings via its Online Forex Store; support through its call centre or by walking in to their closest forex outlet to transact with an in-store expert.: