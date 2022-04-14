Tata Capital launches digital campaign to promote Flexi Plus Loans

13 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, has announced its latest cricket-themed digital campaign to promote its Flexi Plus Loan Offerings. The campaign aims to connect with fervent cricket fans across the country.

Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Tata Capital said: “Our latest campaign which is centered around cricket is a great opportunity for us to connect and engage with our customers. The campaign aims to promote our latest Flexi Plus Loans which come with exclusive features and benefits. We are sure our films will be enjoyed by ardent cricket fans across the country.”