Tara Sutaria to be face of Madame fashion wear

01 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Madame, the western wear fashion brand, has signed up Tara Sutaria as the face of the brand. The 26-year-old Bollywood actor will be endorsing the spring-summer and autumn-winter collection of the brand.

Said Sumedha Jain, Head of Marketing and Communications: “We are delighted to partner with Tara to endorse our new collections of MADAME. This is in line with our motto of supporting the modern Indian women who dare to achieve their dreams. I think Tara is a wonderful representative of what our brand stands for. We want all the women to feel inspired and be confident about themselves.”