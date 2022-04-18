Taboola Creative reaches 2nd yr milestone

18 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Taboola, the advertising company headquartered in New York City, has announced a major adoption milestone for the Taboola Creative Shop, its global programme to help brands and media agencies execute and optimise advertising campaigns that run on its network. Since launching two years ago, more than 500 of the world’s top brands and agencies have chosen the Taboola Creative Shop to increase the impact of their Taboola campaigns, driving both brand and performance advertising goals.

New customers added to the Taboola Creative Shop in 2021 include Lowe, eToro, AIG, KIA, Sciplay, MVF and ERGO.

Said Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola: “The Creative Shop continues to couple our massive reach for advertisers with insights and guidance that are unique to Taboola, resulting in clear results for brands and media agencies. Over the past 2 years, we’ve seen the Creative Shop continue to grow to serve nearly every type of modern brand, to run campaigns that are effective and drive meaningful results regardless of desired outcome. Through this program, we are grateful to be even closer partners with the world’s top brands.”