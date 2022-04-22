Symphony ad for cooling solutions

22 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

With temperatures soaring weather-wise, Symphony Ltd has launched a new campaign to promote its air cooler offerings.

Commenting on the campaign, Anuj Arora, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Ltd said: “As we begin our journey in the new financial year, we are confident in achieving our goals and setting new records. We as market leaders are taking the lead in category creation and providing an upgrade for our consumers. This campaign is truly aligned with our aim to resonate with our target audience by drawing synergies between a favorite Indian snack and the cost incurred for one day of cooling. The campaign is a creative expression of consumerising the product benefit and contextualising the low running cost of air coolers. With the temperature soaring high, it is of utmost importance to keep our homes cool and breezy. We have ensured that our consumers find value for money and have an impeccable shopping experience.”

The campaign will be visible on platforms such as print and outdoor media including other digital platforms for an extensive outreach. The pan-India outdoor campaign will put up billboards across central locations targeting residential areas, and public places in about 200 cities across the country. The billboards will connect with consumers in native languages and the region’s popular snacks such as Samosa, Idli, Kachori, Chai, Khaman, Vada Pav.