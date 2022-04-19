Star to launch Odia GEC, Star କିରଣ

19 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Disney Star will launch a an Odia general entertainment channel, Star Kirano in June 2022.

Said Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star: “Viewers are core to us at Disney Star and we have always set high benchmarks in delivering best-in-class entertainment to our viewers in the language of their choice and in a manner they prefer. We have seen immense success across our regional portfolio with viewers having a strong affinity for our brands and content. We are now delighted to announce our foray into a new market – Odisha, further expanding our regional entertainment footprint, with the hope to replicate the success with our distinct, differentiated offerings that reflect their sentiments and culture. Odisha is a fast-evolving market with a high affinity towards its local language and we look forward to elevating the entertainment experience for the Odia-speaking viewers.”

Disney Star network currently has a presence in six regional languages – Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bangla and Marathi with Asianet, Star Suvarna, Star Maa, Star Vijay, Star Jalsha and Star Pravah respectively. Star Kirano will be the network’s foray into the seventh regional market.