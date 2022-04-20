Sprite campaign asks audiences to ‘chill’

20 Apr,2022

Coca-Cola India has unveiled a new campaign ‘Thand Rakh’ for its lemon and lime-flavored beverage – Sprite.

Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavours Category, Coca-Cola INSWA, said: “Sprite has always been known for refreshing consumer’s mind and body. Now that summer is here, we want to offer a cold Sprite to chill everyone down from the intense summer heat and the everyday heated moments of stress and pressure. ‘Thand Rakh’ urges our audience to grab India’s ultimate refreshing beverage ‘Sprite’ and stay calm as they battle the summer heat and the numerous challenges of the ‘new normal’. Our brands have always sought to add value across various consumption occasions and this summer, Sprite is ready to keep India chill and cool!”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Sprite has always been the refreshment of choice for the smart ones. And the smart ones definitely know that when stuck in a heated situation, it’s best to just ‘Thand Rakh’ and get things done, your way without losing your cool. The new positioning, inspired by our lingo, will truly connect and help keep things cool in an overheated world.”