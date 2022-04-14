Snapdeal launches Korean inspired beauty brand Miyuki

13 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Snapdeal, the online shopping store, has launched beauty brand, Miyuki on its platform. Introduced under the Power Brands program, Miyuki offers a Korean beauty inspired makeup range.

Said Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, Snapdeal Limited: “Customers have high awareness about the latest trends in beauty and personal care products. Value-conscious consumers look for products that are trendy, good-quality and also are priced as per their spending comfort. The Miyuki range of products by Snapdeal sellers serves this requirement of premium-quality, trendy and innovative products that are priced right.”