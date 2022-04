SleepyCat unveils new brand identity

29 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

SleepyCat, the direct-to-consumer sleep solutions brand, has announced a new brand identity reflective of its brand ethos.

Speaking of the new brand identity Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat said: “The sleep solutions market in India is becoming extremely dynamic with time. There’s a renewed focus on rest, comfort and well-being unlike never before. Our consumers’ requirements are changing and we want to align ourselves more closely with our customers’ lifestyles. The positioning of our refreshed identity is to reflect our company’s purpose, strategic direction and strong execution capabilities in designing & offering products that are miles ahead of anything on the market. The SleepyCat you see now is a manifestation of everything we’ve been building towards, and what SleepyCat stands for.”