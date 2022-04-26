Sideways strengthens creative leadership

26 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Sideways Consulting has announced strengthening its creative leadership. It has elevated Sameer Sojwal and roped in Nilay Moonje to jointly lead the creative team.

Said Abhijit Avasthi: “The last six years have set the stage for Sideways’ next growth phase. Sameer and Nilay are from that rare breed of creative folks whose work moves the market place and inspires the industry too. They are adept at traditional and new age businesses, and think beyond advertising in areas like product design and tech dev which are important to Sideways. Sameer and Nilay will be ably supported by our other creative group heads such as Misht, Viraj, Ninad, Vaibhav and Namaah.”