Shoppers Stop gets Madhavi Irani to helm content-to-commerce strategy

20 Apr,2022

Shoppers Stop has announced the appointment of Madhavi Irani as Customer Care Associate and Chief of Content and Webcom Officer with effect from April 1, 2022. The brief: to curate and build out the brand’s content-to-commerce strategy.

Speaking on the appointment, Venu Nair, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer said: “We are pleased to welcome Madhavi on board at Shoppers Stop. As we begin our journey in FY23, we are confident of continuing the progress that we have been achieving across each of our strategic pillars, especially in beauty and omnichannel. Customized content-to-commerce initiatives will drive customer engagement, loyalty, and revenue. Content is an integral tool for capitalising on these elements to ensure we resonate with our target audience, and we believe Madhavi will add great value in enabling us to make a quantum leap in this area!”

Added Irani on her appointment: “I am delighted and honored to join Shoppers Stop and be a part of its stellar journey. The brand’s growth trajectory along with online and offline store expansion has been remarkable. I am looking forward to defining and building the content-to-commerce strategy, deepening the engagement, and connecting this iconic brand with the relevant target audience.”