Scarecrow M&C Saatchi crafts campaign for Reliance Jewels

18 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has crafted a campaign for the latest collection of Reliance Jewels called ‘Rannkaar’ that is inspired by the intricate craftsmanship (Karigari) of Rann of Kutch for this Akshaya Tritya.

Said Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels: “For Indians, jewellery is more than just a ‘tola’. It is a story, a heritage, a tradition and an emotion that evokes a pride of possession creating fond memories which then becomes a legacy for generations to come. That’s why every year, the team Reliance Jewels traverses through India to capture and bring to the fore the rich Indian culture, art & crafts and the rich heritage from different regions in every jewellery collection that we craft for our patrons across India. It started with Apurvam, inspired by Hampi; Utkala, inspired by the ancient art heritage of Odisha, and Kaasyam, dedicated to Banaras. The same tradition continues this year with Rannkaar, inspired by Rann of Kutch.”

Added Manish Bhatt, Founder Director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi: “We got a delightful opportunity to showcase the holistic craftsmanship of the Rann of Kutch with a team of legends who understood the true visual and musical essence of the region.”