Sachin Tendulkar educates small investors on mutual funds

27 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

We received an invite to the preview just the evening before so couldn’t attend it ourselves. But here’s a report based on a communique we received: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) unveiled three TVCs featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj to address each of the three identified key fears impacting the investors’ psyche – market volatility, new age digital trends and unregulated schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, A Balasubramanian, Chairman, AMFI, said in the statement: “We at AMFI, want to educate small savers to shift towards formal and regulated mode of investments, and opt for Mutual Funds as the preferred investment avenue. Last financial year the Mutual Fund Industry added 1.09 crore new Mutual Fund investors. A significant section of retail savers voiced their concerns about continued market volatility in the light of various global geo-political events. We wanted a voice of reason, someone who people trust to address the concern and educate them that it is best to ignore short term volatility and focus on long-term goals. Hence, we chose Sachin Tendulkar, our brand ambassador for this.”

Sirs/Mesdames, investment in mutual funds may be fine, but press event mein invitation itna late bhejna is surely not sahi.