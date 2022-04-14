Roposo & Rana Daggubati launch Dcraf

12 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Actor Rana Daggubati and entertainment commerce firm Roposo announced the launch of their co-created men’s grooming brand Dcraf. The label is to be launched by Roposo through Glance Collective, a joint venture between Roposo’s parent company Glance and talent management firm Collective Artists Network. Dcraf is derived from ‘D’ for Daggubati, and ‘Craf’, short for Hair Craft.

Said Mansi Jain, Vice President and General Manager, Roposo: “Our intention has been to partner with celebrities and creators to launch brands that reflect their unique persona and become an extension of who they are. Rana is one of the most fashionable contemporary male celebrities and is followed by many for his sense of style and grooming. We are delighted to be partnering with him to launch Dcraf. With the live commerce technology and the scale of our platforms, we expect Dcraf to be discovered by millions of users across India.”