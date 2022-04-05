Rediff promotes Kalyani Srivastava

Today's Top Stories
- 41% trust TV as a medium, 60% seek new info on internet
- Ogilvy promotes Prakash Nair
- Nielsen enhances Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings in India
- AIM collaborates with Indian Post to launch ‘Magazine Post’
- TVS Eurogrip tilts towards Vector Brand Sol
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We are on Day 5 of the new financial year. The world has opened up, wearing masks is now optional… your forecast for the new fiscal?
- Ranjona Banerji: Protesting against news channels
- Havas appoints Samarpita Banerjee
Videos