Ravi Shastri teams up with Lintas C:EX

27 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Lintas C:EX Entertainment, the content business vertical of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, under the leadership of Yogesh Manwani has teamed up with Ravi Shastri for an unscripted series. Conceptualised by Lintas C:EX Entertainment, the series will be headlined by none other than former India men’s cricket captain, coach and commentator Ravi Shastri.

Said Amer Jaleel, Group CCO and Chairman of MullenLowe Lintas Group: “Since we began Lintas C:EX Entertainment last year, we have been exploring ideas that resonate with our vision and help set new benchmarks in the premium content space. The concept of this global unscripted series with Ravi is a testament of that vision. We are glad that Ravi shares our belief and passion for this concept and got on board right away. We are excited to partner with him and there could not have been a better start to our innings in the premium content business.”