QYou Media India launches animation channel

19 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

QYou Media India, a Canada-based media company, has launched The Q Kahaniyan, a digital animated content channel that targets young viewers.

Speaking on the launch of a channel exclusively for animated content, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, said: “Globally, the interest in animated content is astonishing; in India however, the category and format is under indexed and is typically viewed from a kid’s lens. Having experienced success with animation on The Q, we believe that there exists a strong demand for such content and it is only apt for us as a disruptive and differentiated brand to take a step forward and give such content a place and platform of its own. With The Q Kahaniyan we are curating stories that are relevant, relatable and different from what is already available. We are certain of the channel’s success and hope to give animated content the limelight it truly deserves.”