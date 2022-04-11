Protinex launches #OneLegChallenge

11 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Protinex the flagship brand of Danone India, has launched an integrated digital campaign #OneLegChallenge. The campaign urges Indian adults to test their strength by taking up the One-Leg challenge. The six-week-long campaign will include multiple national and regional influencers who will be taking up this challenge by creating a positive chain of influence with influencers asking others to take up the challenge and share their scores.

Said Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India: “Not many Indians are aware of the pivotal role that muscle strength plays in leading a healthy life. Through the launch of #OneLegChallenge our intent is to provide an easy way for Indian adults to test their strength vs what is expected of their age. The video encourages viewers to try the test by visiting a dedicated page that has been created to help them take the challenge and understand the results. They can also check if their daily diets provide the required amount of nutrients and take the help of a nutritionist who will design a 30-day diet plan free of cost.”