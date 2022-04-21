Platinum rolls out Frooti blitz

Platinum Outdoor has rolled out an aggressive out-of-home campaign for Parle Agro beverage brand, Frooti.

The campaign covers 140 cities across India including eight metro and 132 other cities. The campaign also includes Asia’s biggest billboard at on the Ali Yavar Jung Marg (Western Express Highway) in Mumbai.

Said Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO at Parle Agro: “With summer back in full swing and markets having resuming to normalcy after two years, we’ are extremely excited about our aggressive summer campaign for Frooti and have used OOH as one of our key channels this year. Platinum Outdoor has ensured the dominating presence of Frooti in all relevant and strategic locations which has garnered us incredibly positive response.”

Speaking about the campaign, Dipankar Sanyal, CEO – Platinum and MRP, added: “It’s been an incredible start to the summer with Frooti painting the out-of-home skyline yellow. This is Platinum’s first campaign for Parle Agro after receiving the mandate to handle their out-of-home portfolio. We’ve executed a high impact campaign targeting 100+ cities and towns across India using Madison suite of tools for sharp planning. The goal was to reach the TG at the right place at the right time and generate awe and excitement among consumers through the creative use of the enormous outdoor media.”